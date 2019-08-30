School praised for good standards

Ladywell Green Infant School was judged to be ‘good’ in all key areas for inspection, Standards; Wellbeing and Attitudes to Learning; Teaching and learning experiences; Care, Support and guidance; Leadership and Management, when it was reviewed in June.

Inspectors said that the school created a ‘productive environment’ and had a well-developed and consistent approach to behaviour management, supporting the children’s personal and emotional development and their engagement in learning particularly successfully.

They also praised the headteacher, staff and governors for operating well as a strong team, working purposefully on improvement plans and helping the school move forward effectively.

Chair of Governors, Andrew Davies, said: “On behalf of the governing body of the school, I would like to thank all the staff and children for their hard work and dedication in achieving 'good' across the board.

“It is great to see that the report highlights the many strengths the school has to offer. The school's management team will address the recommendations in the forthcoming improvement plan, whilst continuing to build on the successes already achieved."

The school has 98 pupils aged four to seven, taught in two ordinary and two mixed age classes, with three full-time and three part-time teachers, including the Headteacher.