Motorcyclist killed in Mid Wales crash

The crash happened on the A483 between Crossgates and Llanbister on Sunday.

It involved two vehicles – a green Kawasaki motorcycle travelling southbound towards Crossgates and a silver Ford S-Max which was travelling northbound, at around 11.45am.

The motorcycle rider, a 52-year-old man from the Gloucestershire area, sustained fatal injuries. Hedied at the scene. Call 101.

Dyfed-Powys Police is urging anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact the police’s serious collision investigation unit on 101, quoting reference number 197 of August 12.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org