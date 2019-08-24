Mountain rescuers find man unconscious in tent

Call handlers from the Aberdyfi Search & Rescue Team were alerted to concerns raised about the well-being of a man camping on the mountain at about 5.30pm on Thursday.

A rescue party went up to the tent and a man, in his 50's and from the Manchester area, was found unconscious insaid.

Because of his condition the Coastguard helicopter, R936, was requested to assist with getting him off the mountain.

Search and rescue spokesman Graham O'Hanlon said: "As the man was being made ready for transportation, the cloud-base fell to a point where the helicopter could no longer be of assistance.

"Instead he was carried down the Minffordd steps by stretcher, a long and difficult carry, and handed over to a Welsh Ambulance Service crew."

He said everyone was safely off the hill by 11.45 pm.