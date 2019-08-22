Menu

Dodds wins seat on shadow cabinet

By Sue Austin | Mid Wales | News | Published:

Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds has been named Shadow Cabinet Member for Wales and for Food and Rural Affairs in Jo Swinson’s first Shadow Cabinet.

Jane Dodds

The former Montgomeryshire parliamentary candidate, she was elected MP for Brecon and Radnorshire in a by-election earlier this month.

She said: “It is an honour to be given two vital roles in my party’s Shadow Cabinet. I look forward to highlighting Alun Cairns’ consistent failure to deliver for Wales and standing up for rural communities across Wales and the UK.

“I join an exceptionally strong Liberal Democrat team that is ready to continue leading the campaign to stop Brexit and create a fairer, freer and more liberal Britain.”

Leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson said:

“I am proud to announce my new Liberal Democrat Shadow Cabinet to stop Brexit. This is also a team ready to offer the solutions to the big issues people face, to lead the Liberal Democrats as the strongest remain party into a General Election, and to win a People’s Vote.”

