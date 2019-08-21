Holiday firm fined £300 after rubbish dumped in lay-by

Powys County Council enforcement officers visited Llangattock Hillside after complaints that bags of rubbish and plastic had been fly-tipped in a lay-by.

The waste was cleared and examined by officers who found international airline tickets and directions to a nearby holiday cottage.

Checks revealed the holiday business was operating without the legally required commercial waste and recycling services and issued with a £300 fixed penalty notice.

The penalty was for failing to comply with Section 34 the Environmental Protection Act not having a transfer of waste licence for their commercial waste.

Fixed penalty notices act as an ‘out of court settlement’ to discharge the businesses liability for the offence in an efficient and timely manner.

Councillor Phyl Davies, Cabinet Member for Waste Management said; “Tourism is vital for our county but all business have to make sure that commercial waste is disposed of professionally using a registered waste carrier.

“We urge all holiday accommodation providers to make sure they have adequate recycling facilities in place for visitors and that any residual commercial waste is dealt with professionally by a registered waste carrier.

“Dumping rubbish in the countryside is not only irresponsible and anti-social, particularly in the National Park, it is costly to remove and is a blight on the countryside for both residents and visitors.”