Grandson creates very special portraits

Daniel, who lives on the Shropshire/Powys border near Montgomery and was taught at the renowned ‘Charles H. Cecil Studios’ in Florence, Italy, has created portraits of people connected to him through his life and who would not normally sit for a portrait.

“Each portrait comes with some snippet details of the relationship between me and the sitter,” said Daniel.

“In these cases friendships already exist, but sitting for a portrait adds a new dynamic where we share a few days in the studio, instead of the usual social environment typical to that relationship. “

The exhibition, entitled The Unlikely Sitters, takes place at The Old Downton Lodge in Ludlow on October 5 and 6.

The sitters, including his grandparents, Keith and Eileen Palmer, will be attending the exhibition along with Daniel where guests can meet and talk to them.

To book a place at the private viewing on October 5 or email danyeomans@mac.com.

Born in Bedford 1986, Daniel doodled his way through childhood.

A fascination for travel impelled a move to the Swiss Alps aged 20, where he remained for five years, until eventually deciding to pursue a career as an artist.

Studying at the renowned ‘Charles H. Cecil Studios’ in Florence, Italy where he trained in painting from life, using a technique known as ‘sight-size’ favoured by many of the masters such as Velasquez and Van Dyck.

In his second year Daniel received a scholarship and spent another year studying as a teacher/studio assistant. Since then accepting commissions all over has expanded Daniel’s following and his works now hang in private, and public collections throughout Europe, Asia & America.

To follow Daniel on his painting adventures you can follow his blog at danieljamesyeomans.com.