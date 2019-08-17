Nominate volunteers for award

Nominations are invited for the Marjorie Dykins OBE Volunteer Memorial Awards 2019 for those living in the Wrexham County Borough area which also includes parts of the north Shropshire border.

The awards are designed to recognise and encourage the valuable work that volunteers carry out in their local communities.

There are two awards available - one for an individual who has overcome difficulties to become a volunteer, and one for a group of volunteers operating in or based in Wrexham County Borough and which make a positive and significant difference to their local communities.

Marjorie Dykins OBE, previously lived in Garden Village, and founded the first playgroup in Wrexham in the 1950s. She was a founding trustee and Secretary of AVOW, Home-Start and Family Friends and made a significant contribution to a wide range of other organisations/groups both locally and nationally.

She died aged 86 in October, 2015 and the awards were set up in 2016 by the Association of Voluntary Organisations in Wrexham (AVOW), in her memory.

The closing date for the submission of nominations is noon on November 1, 2019.

The winners will be announced and presented with their awards at the AVOW Christmas Reception to be held at the Catrin Finch Centre, Glyndwr University, Wrexham on December 13.

For further information please contact Ken Rowlands, Liaison Officer of Avow by email at Ken.rowlands@avow.org or by telephone on 01978 312556.