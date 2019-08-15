Oswestry golf day raises £1,000 for Motor Neurone Association

Rees Astley, the Mid Wales and Shropshire-based insurance brokers and independent financial advisors, marked its 50th birthday with a client golf day at Oswestry Golf Club.

The money, raised by a raffle and prize draw, was presented to Montgomeryshire branch of the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA), which is celebrating its 40th birthday this year.

“We have already supported various other charities in a small way this year, but the donation to the MNDA Montgomeryshire branch is the biggest so far,” said Alun Hughes, a Rees Astley Ltd director.

“We are happy to support such a worthwhile charity locally, particularly as the husband of one of our senior staff in Newtown suffers from the disease. This makes donation very poignant for us.

“To celebrate the achievement of the significant milestone of 50 years in business serving Mid Wales and Shropshire, we are giving something back to those communities by supporting selected charities that benefit local people.”

Pat Egerton, Montgomeryshire MNDA branch joint secretary, said: “We are so grateful to Rees Astley for this generous donation which comes at a good time as there is increasing demand for our services. The money will go towards helping people suffering from the disease in Montgomeryshire with aids such as chairs, ramps and stairlifts.”

More than 50 guests competed on the golf day., when a team representing Pontesbury Tractors was victorious for the second successive time.

A series of other celebratory events are planned during the year.

Rees Astley Ltd, which employs 49 staff at offices in Newtown, Aberystwyth and Shrewsbury, began the birthday donations last December when 50 toys were presented to Newtown Salvation Army’s Christmas Toy Appeal to support local families struggling to buy gifts for their children.

The company was established by Alun Rees and Peris Astley in Aberystwyth in 1969 and the Newtown office opened in Mostyn House, Market Street in 1972. The company acquired Pontesbury-based Clifford Challinor Ltd 11 years ago and later opened an office in Shrewsbury, which combined the former Oswestry branch.