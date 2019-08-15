Questions posed on climate change at Llanfyllin Show

Questions posed were aimed at rural folk to get their opinions on climate change and how it affects rural life, particularly farming at the Llanfyllin Show.

Oswestry and Borders Extinction Rebellion shared a space with the BRACE, the Building Resilience in a Climate Emergency group, from Llanfyllin.

Spokesman Jonjo Evans said: “On the whole we were met with a friendly and interested reception.

“Some of the people approached didn’t think there was a climate problem and didn’t want to fill the in the questionnaire.

“But most people did have concerns and were keen to take part.

“Out of those who took part most were concerned that too little was being done too late and that the government should treat the situation as a matter of urgency.”

Oswestry and Borders XR is an active group meeting twice a week in the town.

Members have attended various local events and staged actions to raise awareness of plastic waste, pollinator demise, and pollution and the climate emergency.

They also attended national actions in London in the spring and Cardiff in June.

Mr Jonjo added: “Extinction Rebellion is an open and inclusive group and welcomes all people and opinions, we hope it is this diversity that will drive this forward.”

For further information about the group, go to xroswestry.org