MP gets hand-on pulling in the pints

The visit was part of UKHospitality’s MP Skills Challenge, challenging Members of Parliament to get hands-on in hospitality businesses to appreciate the range of skills required to work in the sector.

The MP has announced that he will stand down as member for Montgomeryshire at the next election.

He joined the hotel's operations director, Anthony Rosser to discuss jobs in hospitality, and took part in a range of tasks including mixology, cellar management and front of house skills.

He said: “I’m delighted to be able to help raise awareness of the wide range of great jobs that are available in the hospitality industry and the fantastic career pathways available to all within months of joining our local businesses.''

Anthony Rosser, operations director of Lake Vyrnwy Hotel and Spa and chair of Hospitality Cymru, said: "Our business offers jobs for all levels of entrants, from those with little educational qualifications, to graduates.

“If you enjoy working with people and are keen to prosper, we will give training and support in a great industry.

"Hospitality is a true meritocracy and, with the right attitude, team members can grow into a senior role within a very short space of time.

“The skills and experience gained in hospitality can help you forge a long and rewarding career within the sector or beyond.”