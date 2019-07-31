Town plans to twin with American counterpart famous for Ben & Jerry's

Montgomery Town Council have agreed to a proposal to move forward with plans to twin with its namesake Montgomery, Vermont.

The American town was named after Revolutionary War hero General Richard Montgomery and is well-known for having several historic bridges. The state of Vermont, which lies on the border of Canada, is celebrated for being the home of ice cream giant Ben & Jerry's.

In a town council meeting on Thursday 25 July, Councillor Oliver Lewis made the proposal.

He said: "There are lots of different Montgomery's around the world, one in Pakistan and many in numerous states across America.

"But there are not many of a smaller size that fits the scale of our town to be able to twin with it. Apart from Montgomery, Vermont, which is near the border to Canada.

"In many ways it is similar to our town, in size and location. It is in a very remote, rural area.

"It is an anomaly that it is not already twinned. Tourism is the future of our town's economy."

The next step is to make contact with the town council in America and involve the tourism sub-committee of the Montgomery, Wales, town council.