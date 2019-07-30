Mid Wales AM calling for road improvements to strengthen economy

Following the successful opening of the Newtown Bypass earlier this year, Montgomeryshire AM Russell George is now calling for progress on a number of other road infrastructure projects, some of which have been in the pipeline for a number of years.

He said: "Earlier this year I was delighted that the Newtown Bypass finally opened. This was a momentous occasion for mid Wales.

"I believe that the bypass has the potential to transform the economy of towns such as Newtown, Llanidloes and Machynlleth. It has resolved local traffic congestion issues, and it is already helping to boost tourism and the wider Mid Wales economy.

"However, attention now needs to turn to other much needed transport projects across the county and I hope we now see progress on a new Dyfi Bridge in Machynlleth after slow progress to date."

Mr George said there is also a need for significant road improvements between Welshpool and Shrewsbury, as well as progress on a potential Pant and Llanymynech bypass.

He added: "I have also had discussions about a number of relatively small schemes and a number of projects which could be brought forward quickly to help traffic flow and safety concerns at a number of key pinch points. These include the potential for a roundabout at the Moat Lane crossing near Caersws and the dualling of road sections by Llangurig and Llanidloes.

“Having good infrastructure is key to supporting our local economy to grow.”