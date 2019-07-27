Disabled arts group nominated for award

Celf-Able, based in mid Wales, provides opportunities for people to get together and do art, share and learn from each other. It is open to all ages and abilities, disabled and non-disabled.

Amanda Wells, voluntary co-ordinator, said the Epic Awards celebrate the achievement of voluntary arts groups across the UK and Republic of Ireland, by recognising the skill, innovation and hard work that goes into their activities.

She said the group was thrilled to have been shortlisted.

Celf-Able meets across Montgomeryshire with its August venues including the Mid-Wales Arts Centre, Caersws, August 7, The Institute, Llanfair Caereinion, August 20 , Ann Holloway Day Care Centre, Welshpool August 21 and Siawns Teg, Newtown, August 28.

"Come along and join in the creative buzz, new members always welcome. We are funded by Fund in Wales, Powys Community Endowment Fund, Powys Church Acts Fund and Ashley Family Foundation.

Epic Arts Awards are run by Voluntary Arts which works with local creative cultural groups, voluntary sector organisations, arts councils and local and national government, to help increase opportunities for creative participation.

"Over 60,000 voluntary arts groups operate across the UK and Republic of Ireland, and their contribution to lives in their local community cannot be underestimated," a spokesman said.

Voting for the People’s Choice Award is open until September 2 and to vote for Celf-Able go to voluntaryarts.org/epic-awards-celf-able.