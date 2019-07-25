Town's lack of parking during major events to be discussed

Montgomery Town Council was tonight meeting to discuss parking on event days in the town.

The councillors were also set to talk about the issue of maintenance for a footpath leading to the town's historic castle.

The authority will listen to reports from a Montgomery Town Football Club meeting about the prospect of using temporary parking on match and event days due to the small amount of parking in the town.

They propose the idea of using the playing fields for parking on match days, during the street fair and show days throughout the year.

Pathway maintenance for a route to the castle is also on the agenda. There is talk of a new group being set up to help look after the footpath leading from Arthur Street up to the castle.

The path is quite steep and needs to allow for proper access.

The meeting takes place tonight at 7.15pm at the town hall.