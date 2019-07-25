Watch: The Hoff celebrates birthday with Mid Wales glamping trip

The Hoff, who is famous for appearing in Knight Rider and Baywatch, fell in love with the countryside around Llandrindod Wells during the trip, and said he would buy a house in the area – even if a squirrel did eat his birthday cake.

Hasselhoff's Welsh wife, Hayley, organised the surprise birthday trip to the Red Kite Tree Tents, run by Chillderness, near Newbridge on Wye.

Owner of the site, Anjana Devoy, said that when Hayley rang up to make the treehouse booking they only had one night available but thankfully that suited the Hasselhoffs.

She confessed surprise at the celebrity booking: “What on earth would David Hasselhoff be doing in Wales? But then of course I realised that he had married a Welsh girl. She said she’s always looking for fun things for them to do in Wales.

David Hassellhoff during his birthday trip to Mid Wales. Photo: Instagram.

“She loved the idea of going somewhere secluded as a surprise for his birthday and she was very keen to ensure David would like it. It was quite sweet that she was so keen to make him happy.”

Charlie O Donovan, nicknamed ‘Charlie with the hair’ by David, delivered a cake to the couple’s tent, specially made by Alice James. But a squirrel got there before David did, which made the couple laugh.

David said on Instagram: “The lovely people from Chillderness made me a cake. Unfortunately the squirrels got it first but we loved living in the tree house and will be back, great birthday!”

He also left a review saying it was a great surprise for his birthday, that he loved chopping wood and would return.

Saxophonist, Greg Sterland, was also brought to the glamping site to perform some of David’s favourite songs – including Magic Moments, Stand By Me, Sweet Caroline and You’ve Lost That Loving Feeling.

Anjana said: “He was very good natured and he was chuffed to bits with the cake, even though the squirrel got to it first.

“He loved the area so much he’s thinking about buying a house in the area. He said it’s absolutely beautiful and that he wants to spend more time in Wales. I think they will come back.”

The Hoff posted about his trip to the Red Kite Tree Tents four times on Instagram, and as a result it has gained more than 250 extra followers.

However, the Hoff is not the only celebrity visitor the site has had.

It was featured on the Channel 4 programme George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces, and a few weeks ago, Welsh rugby international George North held a pre-wedding party at the Newbridge glamping site.

Anjana said: “We have 80 acres. If people are a bit well known they can enjoy their time here, they don’t have to be recognised or put on any show. Each of the tents and tree houses have their own private pathways so you are unlikely to see anyone else and I think David really appreciated that.

“We love all of our guests but hopefully we will get some more famous ones, it’s nice to be able to provide them with something they maybe don’t have in their busy lifestyles – peace, quiet and not being recognised. What you have here is the sound of the stream, bird song and the fire crackling.”

By Karen Compton