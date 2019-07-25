Montgomeryshire MP Glyn Davies welcomes new Boris cabinet

The Conservative representative for Montgomeryshire said he is also pleased that Alun Cairns has retrained his position as the Secretary of State for Wales.

"Boris Johnson is our new Conservative leader and Prime Minister," he said.

"My responsibility is to do all I can to ensure the new ‘Boris’ Government delivers for the United Kingdom, for Wales and for Montgomeryshire.

"I was delighted that Boris has reappointed Alun Cairns as Secretary of State for Wales. Alun is a long-standing friend and colleague of mine and has been an excellent leader of the Wales office for last three years. The voice of Wales will continue to be heard with the special brand of Cairns energy and enthusiasm around the cabinet table."

Mr Davies also welcomed the news that Steve Barclay has retained his role as Brexit Secretary, with his appointment ensuring that Montgomeryshire retains its influence at the heart of Government through Craig Williams, who is special advisor to Mr Barclay and the Conservative candidate for Montgomeryshire at the next General Election.

Earlier this year Mr Davies revealed he will not be standing for the party at the next general election.

He added: “I was also very pleased that another long-standing friend and colleague, Steve Barclay has been reappointed as Brexit Secretary. This means that Craig Williams, my successor as the Conservative parliamentary voice in Montgomeryshire will continue in his special advisor role to Steve. Brexit is the major challenge facing the Boris Government, and it’s excellent that there is good Montgomeryshire common sense involved in meeting this challenge.

“Boris Johnson has swept into 10 Downing Street like a hurricane, scattering good humour, energy and a real sense of ‘can do’. But he faces huge challenges. It will need real commitment and determination to bring our country and our party together. It’s a big job, and we need to get on with it.”