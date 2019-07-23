Dog walker airlifted to hospital

The 29-year old man was airlifted to hospital after the fall from the top of Pen y Fan mountain in the Brecon Beacons on Sunday.

He had been looking for his spaniel who had taken a tumble.

The injured walker was helped by an off-duty firefighter who had been walking up Pen y Fan in full kit in a fundraising

Mark Jones from Brecon Mountain Rescue said the man had had an amazing escape.

"To have fallen that sort of distance, we don't expect to find people alive at the end of it. He is a remarkably lucky man - with an even luckier dog."

The man was taken to the University Hospital of Wales with injuries to his face, neck, shoulders and legs. The dog suffered cuts and a broken toe.

The team reached the walker within 30 minutes thanks to a new 4x4 vehicle bought with money from the James Corfield fund. Mountain rescue teams were among those who helped look for James.

"It would have normally been an hour's walk and a climb down, so it saved lot of time," Mr Jones said.