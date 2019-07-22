Watch: Royal Welsh Show opens with a Zulu warrior dance

The event was opened by 15 members of the Zulu Regiment performing a traditional Impi warrior dance, in front of King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will also appear at the show in Builth Wells this morning.

They will open a new garden, tour the cattle rings and unveil the show ground's new equine area.

Zulu dancers open the Royal Welsh Show

About 200,000 people are expected to attend the three-day show.

Along with meeting influential farming leaders and other members of the agricultural industry, King Goodwill intends to take back to his nation many examples of good practice to further improve their farming skills.

Accompanied by a group of 15 members of the Zulu Regiment performing a traditional Impi warrior dance and members of the Regimental Band and Corps of Drums of The Royal Welsh playing a trumpet fanfare, King Goodwill and Queen Pumi will meet The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall whilst at the Royal Welsh Show, before embarking on their own busy itinerary.