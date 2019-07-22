Advertising
Police in appeal after public toilets incident
Police are appealing for information that could help an investigation in to a suspicious incident at public toilets.
The incident, being investigated by Dyfed Powys Police took place in Glasbury, on Monday, July 8.
A spokesman for the force said: "A woman has reported that while using the public toilets, at around 9.45am, an unknown man has entered and spoken to her. The woman then heard a noise she believed to be the outside door locking. Someone attempted to enter the toilets, which interrupted the man, and officers would like to speak to that person.
"The woman was not harmed, but was left feeling unsettled by the incident."
Police would also like to speak to anyone who was in the area between 9.40am and 9.50am, or saw anything suspicious.
Anyone with information can contact police on 101.
