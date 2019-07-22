Menu

Man's body found in river

By Lucy Todman | Mid Wales | News | Published:

A man's body has been found in the River Dee near the Shropshire/Welsh border.

Emergency services were called to the river near Acrefair on Saturday night.

Police closed the A483 between Halton Roundabout and Ruabon while investigations were made into the death.

A police spokesman said: "We received a report from the ambulance service at 8.46pm that the body of a man had been found in the river.

"The death is not believed to be suspicious."

