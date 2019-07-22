Advertising
Man's body found in river
A man's body has been found in the River Dee near the Shropshire/Welsh border.
Emergency services were called to the river near Acrefair on Saturday night.
Police closed the A483 between Halton Roundabout and Ruabon while investigations were made into the death.
A police spokesman said: "We received a report from the ambulance service at 8.46pm that the body of a man had been found in the river.
"The death is not believed to be suspicious."
