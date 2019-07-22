Honorary fellowship for Powys professor

Professor R Geoff Richards was born and schooled in Llanfyllin, Powys. He graduated from Aberystwyth with a BSc in Cell and Immunobiology in 1990, followed by a Masters in 1991 and a PhD in 1997.

Since 2009, he has been director of the AO Research Institute Davos, Switzerland – a leading organisation in the field of orthopaedics, including the global implants industry and the training of surgeons.

His research work on metal implant interfaces in the trauma area of orthopaedics has led to major improvements in the design and manufacture of fracture fixation products.

Professor Richards is an Honorary Professor at the School of Biosciences, Cardiff University, and the Faculty of Medicine, University of Freiburg (Germany), and a Distinguished Professor at the First Affiliated Hospital, Sun Yat-sen University, Guangzhou (China).

He is President of the Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine International Society and Chair of the International College of Fellows for Orthopaedic Research. In 1999 he co-founded eCM journal, a pioneer in open access publishing.

Professor Richards was presented as Honorary Fellow by Professor Chris Thomas, Pro Vice-Chancellor – Research, Knowledge Exchange and Innovation at Aberystwyth University, on Wednesday (17).