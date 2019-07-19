Multi-million pound luxury care home on track for completion

The Oaks Care Home, in Newtown, is currently under construction on land in Llanidloes Road. When is it completed, it will have 73 rooms across three storeys.

Developers at the Sandstone Care Group want to develop a number of independently-run care homes.

The Oaks is the first to be built and will offer residential, nursing and dementia care tailored to the needs of its residents with the help of the very latest care planning and nurse-call technology.

The owners are experienced care professionals, Ben Challinor, James Parkin and Richard Shore.

Mr Challinor, who has 30 years experience, said: “We have harnessed all of our experience to create our first purpose-built, luxury care home in Newtown.

"Whether it is the quality of the development, the high calibre of staff we will recruit, the facilities available to residents or the high-quality care and support available to all, no stone has been left unturned.

“We wanted to create a care home where we would be happy for our own loved ones to live.”

Mr Parkin added: “The Sandstone Care Group is an independent business whose primary purpose is to provide the care, comfort and compassion that you would expect in your own home.

"We believe the focus should always be on carers who are knowledgeable, gentle, friendly, kind, and motivated as they are the heart of the home.

“We listen with compassion to what our residents, families and friends have to say and respond with the kind, personal, inclusive attention that we would hope for ourselves.”

The owners will operate a stand at the Vaynor Community Fun Day this Saturday from 11am to 4pm being held on land opposite the care home development and next to Newtown Evangelical Church.

There will be a community dog show, and games for children, charity stalls and refreshments among the attractions.