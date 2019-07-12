Driver of car killed in Powys crash

Dyfed-Powys Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are now investigating the incident which took place late on Thursday evening on the A483 near Llanbister in Powys.

Officers received a report of a Seat leaving the road and going down an embankment at around 11.50pm.

The male driver and sole occupant of the car has sadly died.

Fire and ambulance also attended.

Any witnesses are asked to contact the SCIU on 101 quoting message 422 of July 11. If you are deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.