Charles and Camilla to attend Royal Welsh Show

The royal couple are set to open a new equine area and unveil a sculpture during their visit on July 22.

Steve Hughson, chief executive of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society, said: "This is a great honour for the society, particularly as we are able to acknowledge HRH The Prince of Wales’ 50th anniversary of his investiture.

“As a great supporter of agriculture and the countryside, The Prince and The Duchess have visited the showground a number of times before, and we have put together a packed itinerary, visiting a variety of areas of the showground and meeting as many people as possible.”

During the visit, Their Royal Highnesses will open a new equine arena, unveil a full sized sculpture of a Section D Welsh Cob Stallion and officially open a new garden on the showground, created specifically to commemorate the 50th anniversary of HRH’s investiture as The Prince of Wales.

The society’s royal connections go back to 1907 when, three years after the foundation of the society, King George V, the then Prince of Wales, became Patron, followed by King George VI in 1936.

The Queen took over the role in 1952 and remains a patron to this day.

The Prince of Wales, who has been a stalwart supporter of the society and knows many of the farmers who exhibit at Llanelwedd, was the show president in 2004, the society’s centenary year.

They will also be joined by other royal visitors, King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu and Queen Pumi, head of the Zulu nation.

Visiting Wales on the 140th anniversary of the Anglo-Zulu war of 1879, where members of the now Royal Welsh Regiment fought at Rorke’s Drift, King Goodwill aims to strengthen the now burgeoning relationship between Wales and the Zulu’s of Kwazulu-Natal.

Along with meeting influential farming leaders and other members of the agricultural industry, King Goodwill intends to take back to his nation many examples of good practice to further improve their farming skills.

Accompanied by a group of 15 members of the Zulu Regiment performing a traditional Impi warrior dance and members of the Regimental Band and Corps of Drums of The Royal Welsh playing a trumpet fanfare, King Goodwill and Queen Pumi will meet The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall whilst at the Royal Welsh Show, before embarking on their own busy itinerary.