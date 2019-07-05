Ospreys breed at forest in Llanidloes

A pair of the fish-eating birds of prey made the epic journey from Africa to their nest in Hafren forest, near Llanidloes, in April before successfully breeding for the sixth year in a row hatching two females and a male.

Licensed experts from Natural Resources Wales have now visited the purpose-built nest which sits 25 metres above the ground overlooking Llyn Clywedog.

Rhys Jenkins, Conservation & Heritage officer for Natural Resources Wales said:

“Our sites like Hafren forest are managed very carefully so they can support wildlife, people and the economy for the future.

“Each year we monitor the birds progress, carry out a few health checks and ring the chicks so they can be identified anywhere in the world, helping us learn more about their movements.

“You never know, we may even see a Hafren-born osprey return and breed in Wales one day.”

Fifteen chicks have been successfully reared in the nest over the last 6 years with the female, also known as Delyth, breeding at the site for six years.

Dylan, the male, arrived at the site for the first-time two years ago before ousting the original male.

Advertising

“We set up the nesting platform in 2005 to make the site more attractive to ospreys and we’ve worked hard to make sure the habitats are looked after and suitable for all species.

“Seeing them return to the nest year after year is very rewarding and shows that our work is paying off.”

A camera installed in the nest captured pictures of the eggs and a rainbow trout caught by the birds.

Visitors are welcome to the site, however there are limited parking and facilities in the area.

There is a small viewing hide on site, but visitors cannot go within 400 metres of the nest to ensure the birds are not disturbed.