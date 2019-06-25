Public happy with licence plate cameras despite data concerns

Dyfed-Powys Police ran a survey recently to canvas public opinion on the Police use of ANPR. It said its aim was to give local communities, as well as those who travel through the region, a chance to voice their views and understanding of how it is used.

More than 800 people took part.

The force said the technology was used to help detect, deter and disrupt criminality at a local, force, regional and national level, including tackling travelling criminals, organised crime groups and terrorists. It provides lines of enquiry and evidence in the investigation of crime and is used by forces throughout Wales, England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

"We wanted to get a broader view of public perceptions and understanding of our use of ANPR, which led to the launch of this survey," a spokesman said.

The survey showed that 77 per cent were aware that Dyfed-Powys Police uses it to investigate crime, 85 per cent were aware it is used to capture motoring offences, 81 per cent were aware that it is used to target criminals using the road; 66 per cent were aware it’s used in Counter Terrorist operations.

The police said 67 per cent strongly agreed that ANPR cameras/data should be used by the police with 74 percent strongly agreed that ANPR cameras/data should be used to deal with criminal behaviour .

However only 53 per cent strongly agreed that ANPR cameras/data should be used to promote safe roads with 50 per cent having concerns regarding the use of ANPR in respect of misuse of data.