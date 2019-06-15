Fly tipping must be reported Welsh groups say

For the second year running, Ramblers Cymru, has joined forces with Fly-tipping Action Wales to encourage both experienced ramblers and summertime strollers alike to report all incidences of illegally dumped waste to their local authorities.

Last year, there were more than 35,000 fly-tipping incidents in Wales — over 90 incidents a day.

Many of these incidents were recorded in Welsh beauty hot spots and popular walking destinations.

Angela Charlton, Director at Ramblers Cymru, said: “With over 6,000 members and 39 walking groups venturing out on hundreds of walks each year across the country, Ramblers Cymru has a unique ability to act as a large scale and real-time reporting resource in the fight against fly-tipping.

“We want Wales to be a destination that people choose to explore on foot. Walking is hugely beneficial to our health and wellbeing, so keeping our countryside free from fly-tipped waste is an important factor in encouraging the people of Wales to enjoy the many benefits of walking in the beautiful Welsh countryside.

“That’s why we’re urging both our members and walkers across Wales to be vigilant while out and about this summer and report any fly-tipping incidents to their local council.”

Gary Evans, Programme Manager at Fly-tipping Action Wales, added: “Not only does fly-tipping create a blight on Wales’ spectacular landscape, but it causes great danger to wildlife and just last year, it cost more than £2m in tax-payers’ money to clear up.

“We’re really grateful to have the support of Ramblers Cymru again this year and hope that together, we can encourage the people of Wales to be the eyes and ears on the ground this summer when it comes to reporting incidences of illegally dumped waste.

“The more fly-tipping incidents reported, the more likely our local authorities are to track down those responsible and bring them to justice. Our fly-tipping message is simple — see it, report it and together, we will tackle it.”

The call to action is all part of a wider bid to tackle the issue of fly-tipping in Wales and follows the recent announcement of a national public awareness campaign called ‘It’s Your Duty to Care’.

Launched earlier this month by Fly-tipping Action Wales, the campaign aims to inform householders in Wales of their legal duty to use a registered waste carrier to dispose of their household rubbish. Failure to make the appropriate checks can now result in a £300 fixed penalty notice or even prosecution.

For more information on ways to dispose of your waste safely, legally and responsibly, visit flytippingactionwales.org. For more information on Ramblers Cymru, visit ramblers.org.uk/wales.