Artist to give talk before exhibition

Working across both sculpture and drawing, Johnson Soliz uses everyday materials such as paper, fabric, wood, paint and a range of drawing tools to create works that are poetic and playful, curious and familiar.

Drawing is at the heart of her work. “My drawing has always been very physical,” she said.

“Sometimes I draw on paper and it remains flat and is hung on a wall to look at. Other times I use the drawing and paper in a more sculptural way and consider space, light and gravity as part of the work. This makes them become a part of the physical world and something that can be looked at and walked around, stood under or peaked at from the sides.”

Johnson Soliz has taken photographs for many years of how people use material and space to give and take away order in public, urban and rural places. “I’m fascinated by simple, common gestures and actions like stuffing, wrapping, gathering, stacking, pulling, folding,” she added.

“Seeing a stack of carefully folded cardboard boxes outside a fruit and veg shop or garden tools neatly hung outside a DIY shop are inspirational to me and creep into the making of sculpture and drawings in my studio.

The artist will be discussing her work in conversation with Phyllida Barlow, OBE, at the exhibition opening on June 29 at 3pm.

The exhibition, which runs until September 11, is supported by the Arts Council of Wales.