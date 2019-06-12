Top women cyclists in Wales

It will host stage five of the race on Friday (14th June) with a 140-kilometre / 87-mile stage from Llandrindod Wells to Builth Wells. The race is setting off from the Lake, Llandrindod Wells at 10.30am, and riders are due back on the Royal Welsh Showground at 2.26pm.

Powys County Council Leader, Councillor Rosemarie Harris said: “We are on final countdown to one of sport’s most iconic events providing a double boost for our wonderful county. Hosting both the start and finish of a world-class sporting event will showcase our county to a global audience”.

“The OVO Energy Women’s Tour is certain to attract thousands of visitors to Powys providing a huge boost to business and the local economy. We hope as many residents as possible will come out and support the event as is passes through the county.”

The Royal Welsh Showground will be open to the public from 11am, and is hosting an afternoon of activities in order to welcome the Women’s Tour to Powys. Sport Powys, Cardiff Blues, Welsh Cricket and many more will provide activities suitable for all ages. Builth Wells Ladies Choir will provide entertainment. Entry to the Showground and parking is free of charge.

The OVO Women’s Tour, which begins in Suffolk on Monday 10 June, features the leading names in women’s cycling.

It is offering prize money parity with the men’s Tour of Britain, thanks to award winning independent energy supplier OVO Energy, the title sponsors for a third edition of the race.

The race has expanded to six days for the first time in its history in 2019

Previous winners have included Marianne Vos (2014), Lizzie Deignan (2016) and Coryn Rivera (2018). It attracts an annual roadside audience of 300,000, as well as over three million fans through linear and online platforms.