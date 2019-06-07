Coffee morning in memory of Jo Cox

The event is being hosted in Welshpool by Conservative MP Glyn Davies.

The Great Get Together was set up by the Jo Cox Foundation in 2017, aiming to end divisive politics and to celebrate what unites people rather than divides them.

Mr Davies will be holding a coffee morning at Welshpool’s Corn Exchange on Friday, June 21, as part of the celebrations, and has invited representatives from other political parties within Montgomeryshire to attend.

This year's The Great Get Together event takes place from June 21 to 24, and will see local communities across the country taking part in celebrating kindness, respect, and shared values.

Outlining why he wanted to arrange an all-party coffee morning, Glyn Davies MP said: “Two years ago, popular Labour MP Jo Cox was murdered on the street in her constituency. Her family subsequently set up the Jo Cox Foundation, to promote a less divisive, less aggressive politics and a greater focus on tackling loneliness. These objectives have always been part of my approach to politics.

“The foundation is organising its third annual Great Get Together over the weekend June 21 to 24. The theme of the weekend is that there is so much more that unites us rather than divides us, and that this should be rightly celebrated.

“I’ve invited representatives of other Montgomeryshire political parties to join me, where we can commit to the principles that Jo Cox so believed in.

“During my time as an MP, I have experienced very real threats to my personal safety, including evading a vehicle being driven towards me with evil intent. And I’ve had to introduce security measures in my constituency office. Along with other MPs, I am strongly advised not to give advance notice about where I will be. The local police are very helpful, but politics shouldn’t be like this. Being accessible to constituents is what makes my job worthwhile.

“Jo Cox was a Labour MP who was well liked and respected across all parties. Aggressive politics is not a party issue, which is why my commitment to the aims of the Jo Cox Foundation is shared by all political parties.”

For more information on this year's Great Get Together weekend, visit www.greatgettogether.org