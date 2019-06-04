Legal action plan over waste bid

Powys County Council’s (PCC) cabinet voted unanimously in favour of the £4 million project at a meeting on May 21.

This is despite being advised by the full council following a close vote on May 16 to reject building it on the outskirts of the village.

Abermule Communities Together (ACT) is looking to raise £5,000 to start its legal challenge.

And, in just a few days since the campaign went live, the group was already over a quarter of the way to its target, having received £1,260 in donations.

ACT vice-chairman Stephen Meadowcroft said: “We need professional legal advice and an initial £5,000 or possibly a bit more to continue the fight. The cabinet decision shows that they care nothing for our village and intend to build their cathedral to waste no matter what we put in front of them.”

Target

Mr Meadowcroft added that members of the campaigning group believed they had legal grounds to make a case against the recycling facility.

“We have set an initial low target of £5,000 to cover work and advice from experts and start this new phase.”

Advertising

The furore started in August 2018, when the plans for Abermule were passed by just one vote by the planning committee.

This started the campaign against the facility as many in the village had no idea what was being proposed for the business park.

PCC has stressed all along that the facility was to help the authority deal with hitting the Welsh Government recycling targets of 70 per cent by 2024/25.

The council said that the proposed site was “ideally located between the two main population centres of North Powys, which are Welshpool and Newtown”.

Officials also said that a consultation that took place with villagers was more than the legal requirement.