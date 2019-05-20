Controversy over recycling site

Powys County Council officers will tell Cabinet members that the development of the North Powys Bulking Facility at the Abermule Business Park should go ahead as it is the most suitable site available for he facility.

Earlier this month the full council overturned the original recommendation for the site calling for alternative locations to be investigation.

Plans for Abermule prompted protests by villagers and an action group which put forward suggestions for other sites it said were more appropriate.

Today's cabinet meeting will debate which addresses the concerns raised, including the size and location of the facility, the planning process and requirements, road network, fire risk, the bulking of residual waste and a number of other issues.

One alternative looked at has been to locate the Northern Highways Depot at Abermule, with the bulking facility being developed at the existing Highways facility at Kirkhamsfield Depot in Newtown.

The report says: "This would result in a significant additional capital requirement and furthermore would actually have a greater impact in the community of Abermule.

"In order to support the waste and recycling strategy and secure the much needed bulking facility in the north of the County, it is important to progress this project. Failure to do so would present a significant risk to the Council both in terms of cost and ability to reach and maintain the Welsh Government’s Statutory Recycling Rates.

"Officers would continue to liaise with the local community via the community council and local member through the development phase and following commencement of operations to ensure that the community were fully informed of progress and able to contribute to the process."