Scammers target Mid Wales homes

Powys County Council is issuing the warning following reports where cold callers have made unsolicited telephone calls to households in Powys claiming to be able to assist in getting properties re-banded for Council tax purposes.

The caller states they are able to provide this service and asks for bank details to take payment.

Some criminals are said to be using so-called "sucker’s lists" which include details of those who have previously been scammed.

Powys County Council is urging people to be aware of anyone calling to say they are entitled to a rebate or a re-banding.

Residents wishing to report such calls and get practical advice should contact the Citizens Advice Consumer Services helpline on 03454 040506.

For further information on Council Tax in Powys visit https://en.powys.gov.uk/counciltax.