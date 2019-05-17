Advertising
Police launch appeal for missing man from Mid Wales
A man from Mid Wales has vanished from his home.
Andrew Hardy, 54, from Llandrindod Wells, has connections in the Welshpool and Newtown areas and was last seen on May 7 walking from Bronllys to Brecon, Wales, at 1pm.
Dyfed-Powys Police said the missing man was last seen wearing black-coloured clothing including jeans, hoodie and leather jacket.
They are appealing for information about his whereabouts and anyone who has seen him should telephone 101.
Most Read
Advertising
Login or Register to comment