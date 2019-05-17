Police launch appeal for missing man from Mid Wales

Andrew Hardy, 54, from Llandrindod Wells, has connections in the Welshpool and Newtown areas and was last seen on May 7 walking from Bronllys to Brecon, Wales, at 1pm.

#missing 54 yr old Andrew Hardy from Llandrindod Wells.Last seen 7.5.19 at 1pm walking to Brecon from Bronllys, wearing black jeans, black hoodie & black leather jacket.He also has connections in the Welshpool, Newtown, & Aberystwyth areas. Phone police on 101 with information. pic.twitter.com/quhtBGvk6v — HeddluDPPolice (@DyfedPowys) May 16, 2019

Dyfed-Powys Police said the missing man was last seen wearing black-coloured clothing including jeans, hoodie and leather jacket.

They are appealing for information about his whereabouts and anyone who has seen him should telephone 101.