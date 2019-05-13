Next stage of canal revamp revealed

The Montgomery Canal Forum takes place in Oswestry on May 21 and will be opened by deputy leader of Shropshire Council, Steve Charmley.

It will include progress on the restoration of Crickheath Wharf, plans to rebuild the last bridge blockage in Shropshire and future ideas.

Montgomery Waterway Restoration Trust chairman Michael Limbrey said: "“The forum is just a few days after the Montgomery Canal Triathlon on May 18, so we shall be able to hear how the event went. In previous years, entrants have come from far and wide and have told us they have really enjoyed their day on the canal. I am sure that will be the same this year."

The Montgomery Canal is part of the national network of waterways stretching from Mid Wales to the Leeds and Liverpool Canal, London's Docklands and the south-west of England.

Apart from the final length into Newton, the line of the canal is owned by the Canal & River Trust, which has restored all the locks and already reopened half of it.

Mr Limbrey added: “The principal feature of the forum will be a recent report by the Inland Waterways Association highlighting benefits created by restoration before a waterway is fully reopened.

"It builds on the experience of canal restorations across the country where nearly 500 miles of waterway have been reopened in the last 50 years. Some of them are today among the most popular parts of the system.

“We can see benefits on the Montgomery Canal today, with Canal Central and its tearoom, the watersport base at Shropshire Paddlesport, the popular pubs at Queen's Head and Maesbury, and no less than three boat trips on offer, not to mention popular events such as the Montgomery Canal Triathlon and Welshpool Transport Festival.

“We know there will be more opportunities for local communities and visitors as the canal is restored to Llanymynech and into mid Wales.”

The forum will be held at the Memorial Hall, Smithfield Street, Oswestry, at 2.30pm on May 21.