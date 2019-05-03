Court told man fired towards officers in mid Wales

At one stage during the incident near Lake Vyrnwy he was lying on the ground firing into the air in the vicinity of a police helicopter.

Defendant Richard Lawrence Alan Barnard, 44, appeared at Mold Crown Court for an adjourned plea hearing via a live television link from Altcourse Prison in Liverpool on Wednesday.

A charge of possessing a sawn off shotgun with intent to endanger life – which he had previously denied – was changed to possessing the firearm with intent to cause fear of unlawful violence and he pleaded guilty. Prosecuting barrister Sion ap Mihangel said that was acceptable to the prosecution.

On an earlier occasion, he admitted acting in a manner likely to endanger an aircraft by firing in the vicinity of an overhead police helicopter with a starting pistol, following an incident on January 21 this year.

Barnard, of Alltforgan, Llanwddyn, Powys, further admitted that he possessed an imitation firearm, a blank firing starting pistol, intending to cause two police officers to believe that unlawful violence would be used.

He was remanded in custody until May 30.