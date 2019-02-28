Powys libraries still popular

Statistics from Data Cymru for 2017-186 show 716,039 people visited libraries in Powys, while only 6 out of the 22 local authorities in Wales saw more library visits than Powys. Most councils with more visits covered more urban regions.

It comes as Powys Council is consulting on cutting £200,000 from their library budget.

Kirsty Williams, Welsh Liberal Democrat Assembly Member for Brecon and Radnorshire, said: “We often hear about declining library use. About how these services aren’t being used. I’m presenting the information in this publication to show the other side of the coin. What it says, loudly and clearly, is that Powys’ residents value their libraries.

“Only six of the 22 council areas across Wales saw more library visits that Powys. The high use in Powys comes despite the rural nature of our county, with the average resident less likely to have a library on their doorstep.

“Of course, our libraries have not been immune from the Wales-wide trend towards declining use. Those of us wanting to secure the future of libraries must be up-front about that. And it’s in that context that services need to be planned. We do need to think about different approaches, such as greater community involvement and co-location with other services that we’re increasingly seeing. Where this happens the Council needs to be fully committed to supporting it.

“But needing to think differently doesn’t mean we don’t need to think at all. Powys values its libraries more than the majority of local authority areas in Wales. The Council’s plans to slash support for branch libraries do not reflect that.

“Our libraries are cultural and educational assets which can open up new horizons for people. I would urge the Council to take this information into account when considering the future of libraries in Powys.”