‘Selfish’ fly-tippers all accept £200 fines

Powys County Council’s Waste Awareness and Enforcement Team has issued three separate fixed penalty notices after investigating fly-tipping incidents that took place at community recycling sites in Llansantffraid-Ym-Mechain, Newtown and Presteigne.

A cooker hood and associated packaging as well as bags of cans and plastics were dumped at the Llansantffraid community recycling site while car parts, tarpaulins, toys and clothing were found dumped at the site at Back Lane car park in Newtown.

Black bin bags full of rubbish were also found dumped in the garden waste banks at Presteigne’s community recycling sites

All three incidents, which took place last autumn, were investigated by the council’s waste awareness and enforcement team. During their investigation, the team found evidence linking the dumped waste to the offenders.

The offenders, from Llansantffraid-Ym-Mechain, Abermule and Evenjob near Presteigne, were each issued with a £400 fixed penalty notice.

All three accepted the fixed penalty notice and each paid £200 as an early repayment option is available if the fine is paid within 14 days.

Councillor Phyl Davies, cabinet member for recycling and waste, said: “We want to make Powys a welcoming place for our residents and visitors and this starts by having a clean environment.

“The majority of residents and businesses already recycling and dispose of their waste in the correct way. However, there are those who blight our communities with their selfish actions by fly-tipping their waste.

“We need to reinforce the message that fly-tipping is a criminal offence that harms the environment and costs taxpayers’ money when it has to be cleared up. We will clamp down on those who dispose of their waste illegally by stepping up our enforcement activities.

“We hope this will act as a warning to show that we will investigate this anti-social behaviour and take the appropriate enforcement action.”