£2.7m set aside for waste facility

The move to roll the money over to the next financial year’s budget, known as a “virement”,has been re-written and is now for a “North Powys Recycling Bulking Facility” rather than at the Abermule Business Park.

There has been huge opposition to proposals to build the facility in Abermule.

Councillors raised questions over whether the facility was needed at all, and suggested that the money could be better used on other services.

Councillor Gareth Pugh, Conservative for Dolforwyn, which includes Abermule, said: “The £2.7 million should be left in the capital reserves until the HGR (Highways and Recycling and Assets) department can spend the money wisely.

“This project was put into motion over five years ago and recycling has moved forward.

“Does Powys want to put in yesterday's solutions to tomorrow’s problems?”

Councillor Pugh went on to say that more responsibility had been given on producing less packaging.

He pointed out that Deeside based Iceland is trying to remove all plastic packaging in their stores and that others would follow.

Advertising

Councillor Pugh said: “You need to be looking at the bigger picture.

“Seriously, this would be the biggest waste of public money I have ever seen and make us as councillors look like we don’t care how we spend the money.

“If this goes through because it’s what officials want, regardless of opinion, then why are we here?”

Recycling targets

Advertising

Councillor Gary Price, mon-aligned member for Llandrindod North, said: “I still have concerns about the way this is worded, it does not prevent a facility being built at Abermule.

“It allows the council to plough on.”

He added an amendment that reports on discussions between ACT and PCC on finding an alternative site should also return to full council.

Council solicitor, Clive Pinney, told the councillors that the decision to go ahead with the scheme still rested with the cabinet and the full council would be able to make recommendations.

Director of Environment, Nigel Brinn, said: “I didn’t expect to have a complete review of the project.

“I would like to remind council we have no appropriate facility in the North of the county, we have one in the Mid and in the South, and we need to develop one in the North.”

Mr Brinn said that he understood that consultations had started on the EPR (Extended Producer Responsibilities) and DRS ( Direct Return Schemes) that could have implications for the future of recycling.

“They are potentially very far reaching but they are not with us at the moment,” said Mr Brinn

The virement was passed by 50 votes to 0 and the amendment to bring an update of discussions between the council and ACT was passed by 42 votes to 5.

Since the planning application for the bulking waste facility was passed last August 2018, villagers have waged a high profile campaign against the site.

Protesters are now bringing forward alternative sites for the project and have already had one meeting to discuss them.

Council officers have stressed that the facility could help the authority deal with hitting the Welsh Government recycling targets of 70 per cent by 2024/25.