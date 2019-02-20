Decision due on £2.7 million recycling facility

Powys County Council's move to roll the money over to the next financial year’s budget, known as a “virement”, has now been re-written and is now listed as for a “North Powys Recycling Bulking Facility.”

The original report for the virement had to be withdrawn at the last Full Council meeting on January 24.

During discussion of the virement at the meeting, several councillors said that they would not support one which was specifically for a Bulking Facility at Abermule.

The report states: “Ongoing discussions are being held with the community to ensure the most suitable site for this facility is progressed.”

More than 30 Abermule Communities Together (ACT) protesters were at Llandrindod Wells on January 24.

Later that day ACT leaders met with the council's portfolio holder for highways, recyling and assets, Phyl Davies, Conservative for Blaen Hafren, and director of environment, Nigel Brinn, for talks on the issues.

One of the sites identified by ACT as an alternative at Cae Post has now been sold.

ACT had been promised the opportunity to find another site by councillor Phyl Davies at a public meeting in Abermule on December 4, 2018.

But Abermule continues to be the council’s preferred option.

Director of environment, Mr Brinn, said: “We are doing exactly what we said we would. We are working with them (ACT) to look at and consider all their proposed alternatives.”

The planning application for the site, which was passed by just one vote in August 2018, has been a source of controversy.

Protest group ACT has waged a high profile campaign against the site.

Council officers have stressed that the facility could help the authority deal with hitting the Welsh Government recycling targets of 70 per cent by 2024/25.

They believe the recycling bulking facility is “essential to maximise the efficiency” of the collection vehicles and is “ideally located between the two main population centres of north Powys.”

It is expected that protesters from Abermule will be back at County Hall on Thursday.

Story by Elgan Hearn, local democracy reporter