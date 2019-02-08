Powys tax increase if 'no viable alternatives', say councillors

Details of the council's budget plans for the coming year were released earlier this week, as it continues to wrestle with mounting social care costs and cuts from central government.

The authority wants to raise tax by 9.5 per cent, but make savings of £11.5 million in total.

Welshpool county councillor Graham Breeze said spiralling costs of providing services has led to this point, along with failings of the previous council regime.

He also said political posturing on the budget is concerning, and people should only vote against the budget if a suitable alternative is on the table.

He said: "I for one will need some convincing that there are absolutely no options left before supporting an increase of 9.5 per cent

"All county councils across Wales are proposing hefty increases, mainly to support the essential services such as care and education.

"On top of spiralling costs the current council is being forced to deal with the failings of the previous regime. A huge transformation programme is already underway with the departure of several senior officers and over 100 jobs being shed in total.

"What really concerns me is the amount of political posturing taking place at county hall, particularly when meetings are being web cast.

"We have to remember that as councillors we have a duty to present a balanced budget - so voting against the proposal should only be done if a suitable alternative is on the table and not for political reasons."

His fellow Welshpool councillor Phil Pritchard aksi isn't happy with a steep rise, but will vote for it if no alternative comes forward.

Some of the top savings included in the budget include £1 million in senior management, £675,000 from school improvement grants, and over £1.5 million from the highways, recycling and transport budget.

The budget proposals will go before the authority's cabinet on Tuesday.