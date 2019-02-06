Social media to lead social worker jobs drive

Powys County Council’s head of children’s services, Jan Coles, was quizzed about her three-year improvement plan for the under-fire department by members of the Health, Care and Housing Scrutiny Committee.

Part of the problem in the crisis-hit department has been an over-reliance on agency staff, which has cost £2.3 million during the past year.

Ms Coles is looking to restructure the department and has been consulting staff on the changes. The recruitment drive would be the next step.

She said: “Behind the scenes we have a team of people from right across the council, from HR (human resources) to comms, property, everyone you can imagine that we’re going to need. What we need to do is attract social workers.”

Ms Coles explained that existing staff would talk about why it was good to work in Powys, which would be a central part of a social media campaign.

She added: “Lots of people are really committed to Powys and we need to capitalise on that in a recruitment campaign.

Develop

“It’s not going to cost us too much as it’s largely going to be social media.”

Advertising

But Ms Coles, explained restructuring needed to be carried out first before recruitment.

She said: “We’re not going to be able to reduce our reliance on agency staff, in my view, until we offer jobs that are doable – and that’s where we are at the moment.

“The restructure will enable people to have jobs they can do well and develop expertise in. We need permanent social workers. That’s my aim because that way we will be able to reduce our costs.”

Conservative Councillor Daniel Rowlands, of Newtown Llanllwchaiarn North, who first brought up the question of recruitment, asked: “What is the ideal amount of agency staff?”

Advertising

Ms Coles answered: “You will always need some flexibility in the workforce because they will come in and do a job and go when it’s finished, so we’ll always need them.

“I’m unsure what the figure would be but we have way too many now, we’re using agency staff to keep us afloat .”

Last month, the Care Inspectorate Wales CIW published a report stating the department had made “significant improvements” but it still had “serious concerns” on many issues.

By Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter