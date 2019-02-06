Mid Wales brewery celebrates 10 year anniversary

Back in January 2009, Pam Honeyman, who runs Monty's Brewery with her husband Russ, brewed her first beer and now 10 years on the production has grown from 2,100 pints a week to 22,000.

The brewery produces a string of ales, and has won a number of awards over the last ten years.

Visitors have travelled from all over the world to brewery's visitor centre in Montgomery, and the couple have thanked staff and customers for their support over the years.

They said: "Everyone here at Monty’s wants to thank all our customers for supporting us over the last 10 years, for telling their friends, bringing their friends, enjoying our beer.

"Thank you to both the Sportsman’s customers and more recently the Visitor Centre customers at The Cottage, Montgomery where we get visitors from all over the world.

As well as having its products named in Britain's top 50 beers, and raising thousands of pounds for charity, one product, Best Offa, has raised money for the upkeep of the Offa's Dyke Path which runs through the area.

To mark the 10th anniversary, the brewery is bringing out a new limited edition product.

The couple added: "To celebrate the tenth anniversary Monty’s has brewed a very limited edition version of the highly successful multi award winning beer Dark Secret, which has been aged for six months in a Welsh Whiskey and Maderia cask.

"At Monty’s we have always been proud of our philosophy – to beer beers you want another pint of by simply brewing beers to perfection.

"So once again thank you to everyone who has supported us, bring on the next 10 years."