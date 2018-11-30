Rodney's Pillar repairs could cost £150k

Safety issues on Admiral Rodney's Pillar on top of the Breidden Hill in Criggion have been raised by concerned members of the public. Concerns relate to a bulge that has appeared in the structure.

Stone work is also deteriorating, and three local councils, Llandrinio & Arddleen, Bausley with Criggion and Llandysilio all came together to pay to commission a survey.

That has identified that repair work, which hasn't been done since the 1980s, could cost up to £150,000.

At a meeting on Tuesday evening, around 40 locals and councillors discussed the best way forward.

However they were left pondering their next move, due to the fact the owners of the pillar cannot be identified.

Llandrinio county councillor Lucy Robert said: "The survey has identified that repair work would cost probably around £150,000.

"The pillar is bulging, and hasn't been repaired since the 1980s, and the wrong type of cement mix was used which has caused the stone to deteriorate.

"The survey has said work may need to happen in the next two years, but that has been said for many years now.

"We know the pillar was built by the gentlemen of Montgomeryshire, and we know who the landowner is but we can't identify who owns the the pillar which creates a problem.

"At the meeting it was agreed to start a friends group, to look at the best way forward because the locals are keen to preserve the pillar."

The meeting also heard that the lightening conductor on the pillar was stolen some time ago.

In the 1980s, authorities in Shropshire and Powys both came together to carry out the repairs.

Councillor Roberts said the public authorities could potentially carry the world out, as could Cadw, the Welsh Government's historic environment service.

However in the current financial climate, it is unlikely they would fund it.

She said: "A public body could carry out the work, but it is unlikely an organisation like Cadw would fund it.

"There was an example raised in Scotland where locals raised money and gave it to a public body to carry out the work.

"We will need to keep looking into more avenues."