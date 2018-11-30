MP backs former rival Lembit Opik to become president of Estonia

The former Montgomeryshire Lib Dem MP lost his seat to Tory Glyn Davies back in 2010, before becoming a media celebrity.

Now Mr Opik, who has an Estonian grandfather, has admitted he would be keen on joining the Estonian government, or running to become the country's president.

Last week it emerged he had been asked to run for for presidency and now he has received the backing of his former political rival Mr Davies.

Mr Davies has even offered to help out on his campaign.

In a Facebook post, he said: "I see my old friend Lembit Opik could be running for president of Estonia where he has strong family connections.

"He should go for it. Estonian politics is supposedly non-partisan which I think would suit Lembit well.

"And it would go well with his elected position as chair of Space Kingdom Asgardia - a micronation formed by the group who launched the satellite Asgardia.

"I’m hoping to meet up with him soon and I might offer to campaign for him when over in Estonia myself on EU business."

The 53-year-old has been involved in a string of television shows since losing his seat in 2010, including I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

He returned to one line of politics earlier this year when he became the chairman of the Space Kingdom Asgardia.

Now he is keen on launching a new career as the head of the Baltic country.

He said: "If it is a viable option I will say, 'Here I am, you can decide between me and the other candidates'.

"I am seriously interested in doing it if it looks like Estonia feels like I have got something to contribute.

"I would still have to win - and I could easily lose, but I am used to that."