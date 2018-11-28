Woman dies in Shropshire border crash

It happened on the B4385, close to the crossroads at the A489 junction at Churchstoke at around 7.20pm on Tuesday.

West Mercia Police said that on arrival at the scene, a Nissan Qashqai was found to have collided with a hedge, and the driver, a woman in her 60s, was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Her next of kin have been informed and a file has been passed to the coroner.

Laura Maltby, a spokeswoman for West Mercia Police said: "Enquiries are ongoing and police are keen to speak with anyone who saw the incident or saw the vehicle and the manner in which it was being driven prior to the collision.

"Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 665S of 27 November."