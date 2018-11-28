Structural concerns raised after 'bulge' appears in Rodney's Pillar

Admiral Rodney's Pillar on Breidden Hill is an attraction that brings thousands of visitors to the area, near the Shropshire border, every year.

However, concerns have been raised about how safe the structure is, after a bulge appeared, and a meeting will take place on Tuesday night to discuss its future.

Local councils, including Llandrinio & Arddleen, Bausley with Criggion and Llandysilio, have come together to try and address issues around the monument, which dates back to 1781.

A survey was commissioned which identified the need for significant work and now a further study will take place to find out what is the best way forward.

The councils has contacted Montgomeryshire Assembly Member Russell George, who said support must be provided for the long term future of the structure.

He said: "Rodney’s Pillar is a significant local landmark and support needed to secure its long term future must be provided.

“I commend local community councils in the area that have worked together to undertake a survey following concerns raised over a bulge in the pillar. I am pleased they have secured a Welsh Government grant for a feasibility study to look into the options available.

"It is a big landmark for the area, and it brings in thousands of people to the area every year.

"That then provides a boost to the local economy, as people spent money in the local area."

The pillar was built between 1781 and 1782 to commemorate the naval victories of Sir George Brydges Rodney, Admiral of the White.

Consultants have looked into the importance of the structure to local people, its ownership, and some suggested ways forward.

A report will be presented at a meeting at Criggion Village Hall at 7.30pm on Tuesday, and anyone interested can attend.