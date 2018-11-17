Aerial photographs show new Powys super school taking shape

The multi-million pound Welshpool school is taking shape on the former Salop Road sports fields in the town.

It is a facility that will house 360 English medium students in one location, as opposed to four the schools they are currently based at.

Structures are now visible however a completion date for the project is yet to be revealed.

At one point earlier this year the construction of the new school was thrown into serious doubt when a group asked Cadw, which looks after listed buildings, to apply listed status to the building.

It came as it was revealed the cost of the project had risen by £3.8 million, from the original £12.9 million bill.

Also on the site of the new English medium school, investigations found topsoil needed removing and re-filling due to historical use of the land.

At the time, Welshpool county councillor Graham Breeze voiced his frustration at the escalating costs.

He said: "I find it impossible to support this additional spend for Ysgol Gymraeg y Trallwng and will be suggesting the council seriously considers down sizing the project. I am yet to be convinced that we need a school with 150 places."

The project was hit with more controversy, when local sports clubs hit out due to the loss of football pitches and sports facilities.

However, Powys County Council has promised alternatives, and has pledged to re-develop facilities at the high school at the cost of £800,000.