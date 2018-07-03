Crews return as wildfire near reservoir begins to burn again

The wildfire at Cwm Rheidol reservoir in Ceredigion has been burning on and off since last Tuesday and is one of three across Wales in the past week.

On Monday morning, crews took a water tank to the scene of the blaze in an attempt to put out any remaining hot spots.

Over the weekend, a helicopter had been brought in to drop water on the mountainside over the weekend, alongside Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue service crews.

A fire service spokesman said over the weekend: "Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service have been monitoring and damping down hot spots at Cwm Rheidol, but unfortunately, the dry and hot conditions along with swirling winds and difficult terrain have made reignition difficult to prevent."

See also:

Another large fire broke out in Rhondda Cynon Taff on Friday.

The blaze was first dealt with on Maerdy mountain on Friday and put out at 5.30am on Saturday morning, however fire crews had to return to the scene on Saturday afternoon.

Advertising

A helicopter was brought in at this blaze to drop water on the fire, which covered six hectares of the mountainside.

Crews then returned to the scene on Monday morning, however no further action was required.

Elsewhere in Wales, a fire on Garth Hill in Maesteg, which is in Bridgend county caused 92 people to call the service at around 10.45pm on Friday.

The blaze was on six hectares of scrub and gorse, and was out by 4.30am on Saturday.

Advertising

Then a grass fire was began on Friday morning in Carmarthenshire, but was put out by Mid and West Wales Fire Crews on Saturday morning.

It wasn't just mid and south Wales that suffered, with north crews called to a grass fire in Harlech on Thursday evening.

It broke out in Talsarnua, with firefighters leaving the scene at 11pm because it was too dangerous too approach.