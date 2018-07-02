Paraglider crash pilot is airlifted to hospital

The Midlands Air Ambulance was scrambled after the paraglider was seriously injured.

The accident happened at Cordon Hill, near Old Churchstoke, Powys, an area well known for paragliding.

Fire crews from Minsterley, Shrewsbury and Wellington raced to the scene of the accident.

They attended the victim at around 1.30pm yesterday after negotiating rough ground.

Shropshire Fire Service assisted the paramedics in reaching the injured paraglider over difficult terrain.

The patient was then stretchered away to a waiting helicopter and taken to hospital for treatment. The condition of the paraglider was not known last night.